The Baton Rouge Police Department is launching its next basic training academy for new recruits amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with social distancing and sanitization measures for the traditional classroom learning and exercise drills.

The department announced Friday afternoon that the academy, which consists of 29 recruits, will start on Monday morning. It's scheduled to run for 22 weeks, at which point the participants will graduate and begin field training.

The last training academy class graduated in August, adding 26 members to the city's police force.

Spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the upcoming 86th Basic Training Academy has already been pushed back multiple times. It was originally slated for the end of 2019 but moved to the beginning of this year and then delayed further because of coronavirus.

McKneely said the department had gone ahead and hired the recruits a few weeks ago because that's when they were supposed to start training. They've been fulfilling other responsibilities in the meantime, including helping with temperature checks for officers starting their shifts.

The department has largely avoided coronavirus cases within its ranks, McKneely said, and now that the reopening process is underway, leaders decided to start the training program.

Masks will be provided to the recruits and social distancing will be part of the program. The desks have been spaced farther apart for classroom learning, and workouts will focus on exercises that don't involve a bunch of people touching the same equipment, McKneely said.

The department has long faced staffing shortages and officers are paid significantly less than colleagues at other law enforcement agencies. That's one reason BRPD has had trouble recruiting and retaining officers in recent years, according to department leaders.

The Baton Rouge Union of Police recently put up a billboard along Interstate 10 Westbound at the Perkins Road exit advocating for higher salaries. "How much more must we give till we get fair pay" it says.

Police Chief Murphy Paul brought in a consulting firm several months ago to conduct an efficiency study. The consultants presented a massive reorganization blueprint that could save up to $10 million a year by eliminating some commander positions and reducing overtime hours, among other proposed changes — savings that would help support a raise for officers.

Department leaders have taken small steps to implement some of the proposed changes, but have stopped short of complete reorganization.

