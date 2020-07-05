An 18-year-old told authorities he "just wasn't thinking" when he pointed a rifle at another teen's head and fired it during a Fourth of July gathering at his parents' home, according to the affidavit filed in his arrest.
Janosch Belle was arrested Sunday on a count of suspicion of negligent homicide. Deputies arrested him at his home in the 4000 block of North Fuller Place where his family had been holding a barbecue the day before, records show.
Belle told investigators he invited a guest to his bedroom to show the person his assault-style rifle, which he proceeded to disassemble and load before pointing it at the victim's head and firing, authorities said.
The victim, 18-year-old Thomas Edelen of Baker, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Officials said two other families were in another room of the home when the shooting happened.
Belle told detectives he had been drinking, and investigators found marijuana stems and paraphernalia in his room, according to the affidavit.
The gun wasn't reported as stolen, and Belle told deputies that he bought it, a sheriff's office spokeswoman said.
When asked why he fired the gun, Belle told deputies: "I just wasn't thinking."
The fatal incident was among three shootings across the parish Saturday that left two people dead and six others injured.
Belle remained at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sunday with bond set at $10,500, according to the online jail roster.