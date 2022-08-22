Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in a nighttime drive-by shooting that happened at a dark, somewhat isolated four-way stop outside Donaldsonville, deputies said Monday.
A male and his passenger had been stopped at the partially wooded La. 70/La. 3089 intersection just southeast of the western Ascension Parish city when a vehicle pulled alongside them, deputies added.
The occupants in the second vehicle opened fire about 9:40 p.m. Friday but didn't hit anyone inside, Ascension sheriff's deputies said in a statement.
Sheriff's investigators believe the shooting arose from lingering disputes between residents from different parts of Donaldsonville.
The two 17-year-old were later identified as the suspects in the shooting, deputies said.
After their arrest, each was booked on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and single counts of assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, aggravated assault and aggravated criminal damage to property, deputies said.