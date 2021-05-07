A man's body was discovered inside a submerged vehicle as it was pulled from Grand Bayou in Plaquemine, according to a report from WBRZ.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's was alerted to the crash about 7:15 a.m. Friday morning. The vehicle could be seen on surveillance footage driving past a stop sign and striking a dock at Jack Miller's Landing before sinking into the bayou, according to the report.
The person found within the vehicle has not yet been identified.
For the full report from WBRZ, click here.