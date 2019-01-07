Authorities arrested as least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- April Brumfield, 26, 2021 Dibenedetto Lane, Port Allen, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Steven Frazier, 41, 5132 Newell St., Zachary, second-offense DWI, following too close and reckless operation.
- Telvin Johnson, 26, 3185 Mission Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, obstruction of highway and reckless operation.