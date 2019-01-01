Authorities arrested as least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish between noon Sunday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Glenn Guidry, 61, 5281 Underwood Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Nicholas Lacour, 22, 11580 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, red light violation, no liability insurance and headlights required.
- Donald Smith, 52, 1905 Inverness Landing, Birmingham, Alabama, first-offense DWI, headlights required, and drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Norvin Townsend, 41, 15770 Riverdale Ave. East, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and driving with a suspended or revoked license.