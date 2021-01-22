A Baton Rouge man was arrested after police say he shot another man in the face multiple times.
The shooting took place Wednesday in the 600 block of N. Donmoor Avenue, according to booking documents. Baton Rouge Police found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his face.
Kevontae Devontae Yates, 19, was detained at the scene and later told police that he shot the man, then retrieved a second gun and continued to shoot at him.
The motive for the shooting was unclear.
Yates was booked on Thursday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons.