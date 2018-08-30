Concern over the lack of video and conflicting accounts of the Aug. 7 traffic stop turned officer-involved shooting continued to mount Thursday, when attorneys for the man arrested in the incident filed for a bond reduction hearing, where they hope to subpoena the officer involved.

In a press conference Thursday, attorney Ronald Haley Jr. said he hopes a judge will issue the hearing for Raheem Howard, 21, who is accused in the Aug. 7 officer involved shooting and is currently held on a $90,000 bail in Parish Prison. He hopes at that hearing he can question, under oath, Baton Rouge police officer Yuseff Hamadeh, who police say fired a shot after Howard first fired.

"We have questions, the community has questions, hopefully at the hearing we’ll get answers," Haley said.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Howard was arrested in the incident, which police say began when Hamadeh stopped a vehicle on N. 16th Street, but once the vehicle stopped, the driver ran from the car and Hamadeh followed. During the chase, police say Howard fired one shot at Hamadeh, who then returned fire. No one was injured in the incident.

However, upon his arrest, Howard told local media that body camera footage of the incident would prove his innocence. He said he did not have a gun, and therefore, never fired a weapon. Howard was booked on attempted murder of a police officer — which is classified as attempted first-degree murder — and illegal use of a weapon. Howard never denied that he was at the incident or ran from the officer.

"Running and fleeing is not a death sentence," Haley said. "Fleeing from a police officer is a misdemeanor in certain situations; it doesn’t equate to being killed or having a 50 year sentence put over your head for attempted murder of a police officer."

Haley believes that based on the evidence that they police have against Howard, he deserves to have his bond reduced so he does not have to sit in jail during this investigation. Baton Rouge Police officials have said that they did not recover a gun from the scene and that there is not video of the shooting, because the body-worn camera and dash camera was turned off. Neighbors where the shooting happened continue to say that they only heard one shot the evening of the shooting.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul has asked for patience from the community as they investigate the case.

"BRPD asked for patience, we can understand that," Haley said. "However, that patience should not be at (Howard's) detriment."

+3 No body camera, dash camera video recorded in Aug. 7 officer-involved shooting, BRPD chief says The day after the Baton Rouge Police Department announced it would not yet release the body and dash camera video from an Aug. 7 officer-invol…

The Advocate requested relevant body and dash camera footage after the incident — and days after Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced a new policy where he has the discretion to release such video quickly — the department declined the request. A police spokesman had previously said the chief was reviewing the footage for possible release.

After The Advocate published story about how the records request was denied, Paul explained Tuesday that the video actually does not exist. He said Hamadeh's body camera and front dash camera were not turned on during the incident. But, he said some audio was caught on the rear dash camera, but no video, and a bystander had recorded the initial traffic stop.

Paul also declined to share that footage with the public.

"We should not be here right now," Haley said. "The point of having this technology is so we don’t have situations like this."

State Rep. Ted James, a Baton Rouge democrat, joined Haley in voicing concerns over how Baton Rouge police handled this incident. He said it is unfair the community footed the bill for body cameras, is consistently asked to trust the police, yet they don't live up to their end of the bargain.

“We’re asking that the Baton Rouge Police department live up to the things that have been asked of us, we can’t trust you if you continue to not serve and protect — but bully, harass and shoot," James said.

While he made a point to acknowledge the good cops, with whom he included Paul, but he said the bad cops continue cannot continue to patrol the streets. Hamadeh was the officer who fatally shot Jordan Frazier in June 2017 after a traffic stop, after police say Frazier pointed a gun at officers.

"This officer has a history of shooting black men, that's a fact. This officer purposely did not turn on his body camera, that's a fact. This officer purposely did not turn on the dash camera, that's a fact," James said. "That doesn't sit will with me."

+2 BRPD Chief balks at first opportunity to release body camera quickly; attorney questions transparency In his first opportunity to implement a new video release policy aimed at improving transparency, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul decided…