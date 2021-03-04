A dispute between the Baton Rouge police chief and the BRPD union vice president filled almost seven hours with sprawling and often convoluted testimony in federal court, culminating in exasperated remarks from the judge, who essentially told both parties their arguments were weak.

Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick denied a request for injunction from Siya Creel, who wanted the court to undo his recent termination from the department and allow him to enroll in the BRPD health insurance plan.

Creel has also appealed his termination before the Baton Rouge civil service board, which has scheduled a hearing next month when the board could either uphold or overturn the discipline. In explaining her decision to deny the injunction Wednesday, the judge noted that the civil service hearing is "literally around the corner."

The court hearing marked the latest chapter in a longstanding feud between union leadership and Chief Murphy Paul. Their mutual hostility was on full display as attorneys for both parties engaged in roundabout lines of questioning and sometimes underhanded jabs, their arguments veering from free speech rights to harassment to internal BRPD policies and back.

Paul announced in December his decision to fire Creel, the union vice president, for doing a videotaped interview with a former local television reporter without permission from superiors. The subject of the interview was an ongoing billboard campaign that the union launched, in part to criticize the chief and his administration.

BRPD chief says firing of union vice president was not 'motivated by personal vendettas' A public showdown between the Baton Rouge police chief and BRPD union vice president has flared up again, this time over whether the officer, …

The billboards caused a stir when they first appeared several months ago — warning drivers to enter Baton Rouge "at your own risk" because of the high murder rate, among other messages — and the fallout continues.

Union leaders have long claimed that Paul will throw his officers under the bus to avoid public criticism. One of the billboards, located a short distance from department headquarters, said as much: "Defend the badge, not the criminal."

Not long after being appointed chief, Paul terminated Blane Salamoni, the officer who killed Alton Sterling in the controversial 2016 police shooting that ignited widespread protests. Union leadership publicly criticized that decision and proclaimed their support of Salamoni.

The relationship has devolved from there, with some occasional attempts at reconciliation.

Some of the early billboards focused on getting underpaid officers a raise, but the messages became more pointed not long after the Baton Rouge mayor — who hired Paul and has taken an active role in overseeing his administration — called union leadership an obstructionist force in her efforts to weed out "bad cops."

More recent billboard messages include "Save Creel" and "We Stand With Creel."

Creel has argued his termination was retaliatory, citing numerous examples of other union leaders giving media interviews to discuss union business and facing no repercussions.

The judge said Wednesday the case Creel presented was not without merit, but she found significant credibility issues while listening to his testimony.

In addition to requesting the injunction, Creel sued the department for damages. That aspect of the case remains ongoing.

Federal judge voids gun charge, calls bad BRPD bust a 'foul' against justice system Almost a year after the January 2020 traffic stop that landed Clarence Green in jail on a gun possession charge, federal prosecutors in Baton …

Creel testified for several hours Wednesday, answering questions from his own attorney, Jill Craft, and attorneys for the chief.

He said the department has continued to harass him with threats of further disciplinary action even after he was fired. Attorneys for Paul said those additional investigations were conducted in case the civil service board or the courts reinstated Creel.

However, BRPD internal affairs investigator Sgt. Orscini Beard testified Wednesday that he initiated the investigations of his own volition, not because the chief or anyone else requested them.

"The chief didn't direct anything about the investigations," he said.

The first investigation found that Creel violated BRPD's media policy with the interview that was posted to YouTube because officers are barred from making unauthorized statements to the media. The second was launched after Creel failed to immediately turn over his badge and gun after being told he was being placed on administrative leave. Creel said he was on medical leave for about two weeks, receiving intensive radiation treatments for cancer, when asked to turn over his equipment.

Internal investigators later audited his emails and found he had corresponded with a representative of the billboard company using his government email address during work hours, conducting business on behalf of the union. Though BRPD policy allows for limited personal communications using a city email account, attorneys for Paul seemed to argue that union business is unacceptable.

BRPD reorganization, pay increase reignite battles between police chief and union leaders After years of public sparring and infighting, conflicts between the Baton Rouge police chief and leadership of the BRPD union are unfolding o…

In response to those findings, the Baton Rouge NAACP is calling for further investigation into whether other officers also sent emails about the billboard campaign while on the clock.

"This is an atrocious showing of character," said Eugene Collins, Baton Rouge NAACP president. "During a historic spike in murders, these guys are sitting around designing billboards and speaking ill of the city while the good cops are literally in the streets dodging bullets."

Union leaders have staunchly defended their decision to organize and carry out the billboard campaign, calling it a response to pressing problems within the department: namely a surge in homicides, underpaid cops and plummeting morale.

Chris Stewart, a former BRPD union president who now works for an international law enforcement union and lobbying group, said the billboards were a last resort.

"Sometimes our only other outlet is to get the public's attention, let them know what we're facing," he said. "The chief is the CEO of the police department. He's in charge. … The buck stops with him."

Creel, who has denied the billboards were meant as an attack on the chief himself, initially complained via his attorney about losing his BRPD health insurance benefits when he was terminated amid ongoing cancer treatments. He later admitted he had never enrolled on the department policy, instead receiving coverage through his wife. He had recently applied for BRPD coverage during open enrollment but reverted back to his previous policy after being fired.

Creel also claimed that department leaders were harassing him by continuing to send him notices of further investigation and potential disciplinary action even after his termination. The judge said the contact was not harassment, but told Paul to stop.

"Mr. Creel is no longer your employee," she said. "Communicate through your lawyers. … That should solve all of this."

Paul recently requested a bigger budget for paying attorneys to defend his discipline decisions in court and elsewhere, citing an uptick in appeals from his subordinates. The East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted last week to approve the request.

As the Creel case moves forward, attorneys will likely focus some arguments on whether the BRPD prohibition on media interviews, especially for union leaders discussing union business, constitutes a free speech violation. The practice was allowed in the past, including under Paul.

For example, Union President Sgt. Brandon Blust spoke to The Advocate last June refuting some comments the mayor made, and was not disciplined as a result. At the hearing Wednesday, Blust was asked whether he feels free to talk to reporters.

"No, I cannot, because of the reason we're in here right now," he said. "I'm afraid for my job."