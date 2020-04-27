A man was killed in a shooting off Government Street late Sunday after he confronted a suspected vehicle burglar and the two exchanged gunfire, according to Baton Rouge police.

The victim, Ryan Hord, was a former Baton Rouge police officer himself, according to the department. His death came just hours after a homicide suspect allegedly ambushed two BRPD officers Sunday afternoon, adding another blow for a local law enforcement community already reeling from the earlier shooting, which killed one officer and left the other hospitalized with critical injuries.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said Hord, 41, had joined the department in 2009 and served for at least a few years. Coppola said there's no reason to believe Hord was targeted in the shooting because of his position as a former cop.

The alleged vehicle burglary and shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Richland Avenue, which is a residential street between Government Street and North Boulevard. Hord was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene on foot after he was also shot during the exchange of gunfire, police said. Officers later located him and took him into custody after sending a BRPD K9 to apprehend him.

Police haven't released the man's name, saying only that he was 29 years old and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He'll be booked into jail upon his discharge from the hospital, police said.

The incident happened hours after two Baton Rouge Police officers were shot Sunday afternoon, and one of them later died. The officers were shot while responding to tips about a homicide suspect — later identified as Ronnie Kato — in the city's Howell Park neighborhood.

Police said there's no evidence that Hord's death is related to the earlier ambush on law enforcement.

