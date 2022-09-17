Authorities are searching for a Denham Springs man accused of trying to lure a minor to a motel for sex in Concordia Parish and contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish.

According to a post on the Concordia Sheriff Facebook page, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into Earl Curtis Achord III, 39, after he allegedly initiated sexual conversations with a minor online.

Over the course of a week, detectives say Achord sent multiple lewd photos to the minor, who he planned to meet at a motel room for sexual purposes and to take drugs.

Earl Curtis Achord III Provided by the Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office.

The department said Achord faces counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor, as well as a count of contractor fraud through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office described Achord as having multiple tattoos and said he is known to work in the Houma and Lafourche Parish areas. Detectives urged anyone with information to dial 911 or contact the department at (318) 336-5231.