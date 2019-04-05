Authorities are investigating reports of a body found in a ditch Friday afternoon on Greenwell Springs Road.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the cause of death remains unknown, but the department's traffic homicide unit was called to the scene to determine whether the person was struck by a vehicle.
The call came in around 12:45 p.m. and the body was found in the 10000 block of Greenwell Springs Road.
McKneely said the person was pronounced dead on the scene.
No other information was immediately available.