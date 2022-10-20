A pilot Domestic Violence Intervention Court — the first in the state — is coming to East Baton Rouge Parish in early 2023.
Judge Donald Johnson and District Attorney Hillar Moore announced the specialized court on Thursday. It plans to target offenders in certain domestic violence cases in the parish and potentially give them alternatives to incarceration.
The pilot will last two years and is based on the Duluth Model, a renowned batterer intervention program first developed in Minnesota.
Court participants will be referred to the district attorney’s "Stop the Loss" program, which aims to prevent domestic violence homicides by intervening before abusive situations escalate into deadly violence. Some people will be offered the chance to plea into or transfer into the 27-week program depending on their risk level. The pilot court will provide services to both the victim and offender in an effort to decrease recidivism and ensure family stability.
Legislation last session sponosred by state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle added domestic violence as an additional subject matter jurisdiction for the 19th Judicial District Court.
"Our specialized Domestic Violence Intervention Court will ensure follow-through on cases to aid domestic violence victims, hold those who commit the crimes accountable, and deter repeat offenders, with the assistance of justice and social service agencies,” Judge Johnson said.