A construction crane struck a vehicle Tuesday morning at the end of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge headed Westbound, the Louisiana State Police said.
Emergency vehicles were on scene. WBRZ reported that one person suffered "moderate injuries."
Traffic was backed up several miles as crews worked to remove the vehicle and clean the roadway. The lanes reopened about 9:10 a.m.
An image of the scene showed construction work was underway between the east and westbound lanes of traffic.
BREAKING NEWS: Construction crane fell onto vehicle on I-10 W, in Henderson. Aid med en route. I-10 W is CLOSED. pic.twitter.com/pu9MXN4emQ— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 25, 2018
