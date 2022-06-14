Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre and Donaldsonville city officials are getting behind a new law enforcement task force to tamp down on an alarming rise in gunplay in the west bank community this year.
Exacerbated by social media, the increasing prevalence of guns and a rise in the illegal drug trade, many of the shootings have involved disputes among rival groups that the sheriff characterized as types of localized gangs in the city.
But the sheriff also tied the increase to the rise in violent crime nationally in recent years since the pandemic, as well as spill-over violence from New Orleans and Baton Rouge and increased cash from federal stimulus programs that have put more money on street.
Since Jan. 1, the Sheriff's Office has received 24 calls of shots fired in the small of city of nearly 7,000 people that have led to three homicides and at least nine instances of property damage, Webre said.
Though the shootings haven't recently, the sheriff noted, they could lead to innocent bystanders being killed, as has happened in other parts of the country.
"So, we knew we had to do something," Webre said in a news conference on Tuesday at City Hall.
See video of news conference: https://youtu.be/gwmmBfnHVAM
During the conference, he was flanked by some of his top deputies in the city and Mayor Leroy Sullivan and later City Councilman Lauthaught Delaney, but members of the public weren't allowed to the attend the news conference at Sullivan's urging.
Begun the week of June 6, the task force has sent deputies from various Sheriff's Office departments on deployments in the city at irregular times that sheriff would not disclose.
He said the first three deployments have led to 11 arrests, resulted in several citations and taken guns and drugs off the street. Webre said the deployments would continue for an undetermined but extended period of time.
The sheriff also announced the arrest on Tuesday of two of the three people accused in the slaying of Cedrick Mumphrey on May 30.
Johntez Ezeff, 21, of Donaldsonville; and a 17-year-old male were each arrested on second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and other counts, deputies said.
A third man, Donovan Starks, 21, of Gonzales, remains at large.
Another slaying, of Bruce Miles, which happened just days after Mumphrey's death, remains under investigation.
Webre said investigators believe the two shootings, which were blocks apart in the Port Barrow area of Donaldsonville west of Bayou Lafourche, aren't connected.
But he said investigators believe a subsequent drive-by shooting days after Mumphrey's death was connected to that slaying.
The earlier homicide this year in Donaldsonville was as a result of a murder-suicide.
In 2021 and 2020, Donaldsonville had six homicides each. The city had none in 2018 and 2019, Webre said.
The task force operations began after the sheriff met with city officials on June 2 and he said they committed to provide additional money for the work. The Sheriff's Office has provided police service to Donaldsonville under contract since 1986 at a current cost of nearly $1 million a year, paying for 21 deputies.
Sullivan said the city has committed to kick in another $50,000 for the task force operations. The City Council is expected to consider the request Tuesday night. Sullivan defended the planned expenditure as necessary to get control of the rise in shootings.
"So, why are we doing this? Because one death is one too many in our community. Donaldsonville is a small community. It's a friendly community, and we need to make sure that we do everything we can. We've put all our resources together to take back this community, to let people know that we will not just set back and tolerate the violence that's going on in our community."
Sullivan urged community members to help law enforcement and for parents to keep track of their children and ensure they follow existing curfews as the summer gets into full swing.
With summer drawing near, the mayor said, city officials had been discussing the need for stepped-up law enforcement in the recent weeks before the June meeting with the sheriff.
Violence and poverty in the city prompted a march and a slate of candidates a few years ago to unseat the current city leadership but was unsuccessful. In February, residents organized another march in protest of the wave of shootings in Donaldsonville.
The seat of Ascension Parish and neighbor to the largest fertilizer complex in North America is losing population and has a poverty rate approaching 40%, despite rapid population growth on the parish's east bank that has driven the parish to be one of the fastest growing in the state.
Recently, the historic city's broader societal problems have sparked new collaborations among local officials to try to address them more holistically. They include a push by parish government, school officials and others to help Webre build a new early learning center for children at the site of the old West Ascension Primary school.
The school was torn down previously to build a Sheriff's Office community park, and Webre said dirt work is currently under way for the new center's construction on another part of the property in the city's "Back of Town" area.
A handful of residents gathered outside City Hall during the news conference on Tuesday, and, afterward, aired their concerns about the stepped up enforcement that they were already seeing in the city.
Silver Brown said she was driving recently to drop off her grandchild on May 27 and was cited by a sheriff's deputy for windows that were too darkly tinted and for not having the child in a seat belt.
Holding her ticket in hand in front of City Hall, Brown disputed the counts, saying she was in the process of dropping the child off when she got the citation.
"I'm not against the task force, but they need to stop harassing everybody," she said.