Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into jail between noon Sunday and noon Saturday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Montrell Green, 31, 9737 Ave. I, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Stephen Horne, 35, 28065 Chelsea St., Walker, second-offense DWI.
- Kelly Sills, 47, 4825 Jamestown Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and simple obstruction of a highway of commerce.
- Pedro Trevino, 25, 222 E. Boyd Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and failure to maintain control.