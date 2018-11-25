A reserve officer with the Gonzales Police Department was fired after he accidentally shot and injured someone on Saturday night — and then fled the scene, the department said in a news release.
Desmond Lane, 24, was at a family event within the city of Gonzales when he accidentally discharged his personal firearm, the news release says. The bullet struck one person, who was transported to a hospital for injuries not considered life threatening.
Lane, meanwhile, "panicked and fled the scene," according to Gonzales Police. He was arrested following a pursuit.
"The incident, although unfortunate, also showed a reserve officer using very poor judgment," said Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson. "Behavior such as this is not acceptable, so we have terminated his reserve officer status, effective immediately."
Lane was off-duty at the time of the shooting.
He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday morning on one count of negligent injuring, according to booking records. He was released hours later.
The incident is being investigated by Louisiana State Police.