A man was shot and killed in Donaldsonville on Monday night, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called to a report of a shooting at a residence on W. Second Street around 11:40 p.m., according to Sheriff Bobby Webre.
Cedrick Mumphrey, 37, was found outside and had been shot several times. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Additional details were not immediately available as the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.