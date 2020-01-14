A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a man was found Monday afternoon in a car near Greenwell Springs Road.
Authorities responded shortly after noon to the 3600 block of Lanier Drive, where they found a body in an abandoned vehicle, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Shane Evans, chief investigator for the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office, said the man has been identified as 44-year-old Chedrick Golphin.
Evans said Golphin died due to a gunshot and that an autopsy will be conducted Wednesday morning.