Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting injury Wednesday night near the Raising Cane's Dog Park on Dalrymple Drive, a spokesperson said.
The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at a picnic table area near the park.
One person was reported shot, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, police spokesman. The extent of the person's injuries was not immediately known, McKneely said.
Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to the hospital, said Mike Chustz, spokesman for EMS.
This is a developing story.