A Baton Rouge man and his girlfriend were arrested after authorities say they abused and neglected two small children, resulting in serious injuries such as broken ribs, burns and a damaged liver.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a BREC Park around 4:57 a.m. on Tuesday, where they detained 23-year-old Delvin Carter in the back of the parking lot near a black Ford Mustang, according to booking documents. Deputies discovered a four-year-old boy in the front passenger seat with a bruised lip and blood on his shirt, and a two-year-old girl in the backseat.
The boy told deputies Carter had struck him in the mouth with a belt and disciplined him by forcing him to run laps at the park while striking him with the belt, booking documents say. In addition to “welts and scrapes” found on the boy’s back at the scene, a medical examination also revealed “multiple fractured ribs on the front and back of his body and bleeding of the liver.”
At the hospital, medical personnel discovered scarring on the two-year-old girl’s backside that suggested she was burned with something. They also found “red, swollen wounds” of different shapes on her legs, document say.
Carter said he is the boyfriend of the children’s mother and told deputies he struck the boy in the chest before bringing him to the park, documents say. He said he also hit the boy on the backside but said he “may have struck his legs and back.” He said the girl had accidentally backed into a heating unit after a bath, resulting in her burns, though neither Carter nor the girl’s mother sought medical attention for her.
The children’s mother, Latroyia Carter, 30, was also questioned and told deputies she had struck the two-year-old the day before, with both her hands and a belt, according to booking documents. She and her boyfriend disputed if the child was clothed during the beating.
Delvin Cater was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday on one count each of cruelty to juveniles and second-degree cruelty to juveniles. Latroyia Carter was booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles.