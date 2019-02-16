Three people were shot at a rap party early Saturday morning in Donaldsonville, according to a press release from Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
The party of about 250 people was held at a dance studio on Highway 1 South, APSO says. After a fight broke out, multiple shots were heard "coming from all directions" by deputies who were already on scene for crowd control, according to the release.
One of the people shot has been released from the hospital. Two others are still being treated and are in stable condition.
The identities of the people shot are not yet known.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).
More details to come.