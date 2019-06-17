A St. Charles Parish deputy was bit on the arm by an alligator while deputies were trying to capture the gator, according to a report from the St. Charles Herald Guide.

The approximately 5-foot gator had wandered into a backyard in Luling so deputies and a St. Charles nuisance animal officer responded to capture it.

After they used an animal catch pole to grab the alligator, the deputy attempted to tape its mouth shut, but the animal broke free.

The deputy suffered deep punctures on his right arm. He was then transported to University Medical Center for treatment before he was released, an agency spokesman told the news outlet.

