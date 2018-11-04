Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Abby Allbritton, 22, 30245 Gill Road, Holden, first-offense DWI and failure to dim headlights.
- Gerome Caufield, 45, 5656 Breckenridge Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and insurance required.
- Sylvester Hawkins, 52, 3156 Dalton St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and obstruction of highway.
- Samuel Russell, 22, 12012 Partridgewod Drive, Baker, second-offense DWI, possession of marijuana and reckless operation.
- Dustin Woods, 22, 30378 Brandie Drive, Walker, first-offense DWI, obstruction of a public passage, and driver's license required.
- Kevin Wright, 23, 155 Garden Brook Drive, Madison, Alabama, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control and following too close.