The mother and stepfather of Nevaeh Allen — the 2-year-old who was reported missing last week and whose body was found in Mississippi on Sunday — were arrested Wednesday on second-degree murder charges.
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced the arrests Wednesday afternoon. The stepfather, Phillip Gardner, 30, had already been jailed for allegedly disposing of the child's body.
Now both suspects face second-degree murder charges.
The mother, Lanaya Cardwell, 24, was being booked late afternoon Wednesday, police said.
Paul released few details on the circumstances of the crime, refusing to answer questions about the evidence detectives have obtained.
Nevaeh went missing last Friday. Her body was found in remote Pearlington, Mississippi, two days later.
Gardner was accused of trying to get rid of the body and charged with unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice.
Police say he changed his story. At first, Gardner reportedly told police that he had laid down for a nap and awoke to find the girl missing. Later, police say he admitted he had found Nevaeh "unresponsive and lifeless."
Paul commended several agencies, including the Louisiana State Police Fusion Center and analysts with the Baton Rouge Real-Time Crime Center, whose investigative and analytical support he said helped bring the case to a close.
"Their efforts were critical in the early stages of the investigation to determine leads, which led to the recovery (of Nevaeh's body)," he said.
Family members say Gardner had a violent, "toxic relationship" with Cardwell.
Cardwell gave an interview to WAFB-TV on Friday not long after the family reported Nevaeh missing and a massive law enforcement search was ramping up.
"I don't know what could have happened. I don't know what went wrong," she said tearfully. "I wish I would have stayed home from work, I don't know. That's all I know."
Here’s the missing girl’s mom Lanaya Cardwell. She says the last time she saw her baby was before she left from work. We’ll have more throughout the night and at 10. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/NKAXT37YtC— Perry Robinson, III (@ThePRobReport) September 24, 2021
She said she last saw Nevaeh that morning before going to work, when she brought the child to the corner store and got her some snacks and apple juice.
"That's the last time I seen my baby," she said, sobbing into the camera. "When I went to work, she had on her yellow dress with the pineapples on it, and she should have still had on that dress."