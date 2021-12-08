A person who was shot to death after a verbal argument outside a Lobdell-Woodale apartment complex Wednesday morning was identified as a 25-year-old Baton Rouge man, BRPD said.

Brandon Williams was killed around 9:20 a.m. at Ardendale Oaks apartments off Lobdell Boulevard, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officials say he lived at Woodside Manor, an apartment complex about a mile-and-a-half away on Ardenwood Drive.

Police investigating latest Baton Rouge murder when distant gunshots sound: 'Like really?' Residents of a Lobdell Boulevard apartment complex awoke Wednesday morning to news that one of their neighbors was found shot to death — news …

Police say the person who shot Williams fled before police arrived early Wednesday. Williams died at the scene.

BRPD urges anyone with information about the incident to call the department's Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.