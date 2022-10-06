Under pressure from local law enforcement, a Baton Rouge judge revoked bail for a man accused of processing and selling fentanyl and other drugs from a Paige Street church leading to a fatal overdose earlier this year.
East Baton Rouge district court judge Tarvald Smith ruled Thursday to revoke bail of $43,000 he had set the previous day in the case of Hakeem Allen, who's accused of selling heroin tainted with fentanyl that left a person dead on Fort Street in late July.
District Attorney Hillar Moore argued in a 12-page filing on Thursday that the sum, which would have allowed Allen to bond out if he paid a sum of around $5,100, was too low. The filing included photos of multiple firearms recovered by detectives from three homes where Allen allegedly ran a drug distribution operation.
The authorities also found a half-pound of fentanyl at one of the homes, equal to 448 fatal doses, deputies wrote in an arrest document.
"I applaud the court’s decision to hear the State’s motion and consider the more detailed information provided and the photos of multiple illegal guns and drugs seized by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office in this matter," Moore said. "Everyone in the criminal justice process has difficult jobs to do based on the information and evidence at our disposal.
This is a developing story and will be updated.