One person was injured in an accidental grease fire after trying to extinguish the blaze himself following a fish fry incident, officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
The fire broke out around 7:01 p.m. on Thursday, according to BRFD spokesperson Justin Hill. Occupants of an apartment on Sherwood Forest Boulevard were frying fish and left it unattended, returning to find the pot on fire, he said.
They called 911 and alerted the neighbor, who put out the flames with a fire extinguisher by the time firefighters arrived. However, while the neighbor was putting out the fire he was burned on his legs and arms from the grease, Hill said.
The neighbor was treated on the scene for what Hill said were minor injuries.
Damage to the apartment remained in the kitchen. No other injuries were reported.