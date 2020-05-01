A mother and her baby were able to escape from their South Lake Sherwood home after a fire broke out Friday morning, and firefighters were able to rescue the family dog from the home, the Baton Rouge Fire Department reported.
Investigators believe the fire at 11918 South Lake Sherwood Ave. started in the kitchen. The flames spread to the attic before being brought under control, the fire department said.
The mother and her child were able to safely escape the home before firefighters arrived.
Both the Baton Rouge and St George fire departments responded to the fire.