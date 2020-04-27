The suspect of a deadly shooting of a Baton Rouge Police officer Sunday has been booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

Ronnie Kato, 36, is accused of fatally shooting one officer and seriously injuring another. The names of the officers have not yet been released.

Kato was taken into custody without incident several hours after the shooting, which occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Conrad Drive.

The officers were being treated at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Dozens of their colleagues had gathered at the hospital Sunday afternoon waiting for updates.

"Our officers — talk about being public servants and the responsibility that comes along with being a law enforcement officer," Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said during a short media briefing at the scene Sunday evening. "This is a call no chief wants to get."

Police had received a tip that the suspect in an earlier homicide, Kato was at a house in the 3100 block of Conrad Drive, which is off North Foster Drive near its intersection with Winbourne Avenue. Paul said officers went to the address to make contact with Kato, and that's when the shooting occurred inside the house.

Kato was already believed to be responsible in a fatal shooting around 9:30 a.m. Sunday on Pamela Drive, a residential street off North Sherwood Forest Drive and about 5½ miles from where the officers were shot. The victim in that morning shooting was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

The perimeter around the Conrad Drive scene was chaotic on Sunday afternoon. Police blocked streets up and down Winbourne Avenue and North Foster Drive.

This is a developing story.