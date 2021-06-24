A man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly stabbing another man in the chest during a drug deal earlier this month, according to Baton Rouge police.
Kasey Ennis, 24, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on one count of attempted first degree murder, according to booking documents.
Police said on June 14 they arrived at 2150 N Sherwood Forest Blvd. to find an unnamed victim with a stab wound on his chest. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and rushed into surgery.
According to witnesses, the man was attempting to buy marijuana from Ennis. When the man handed Ennis the money, he refused to sell him the drugs, starting a confrontation that led to Ennis stabbing him.