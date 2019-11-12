Baton Rouge police are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported Tuesday morning in a neighborhood off Cedarcrest Avenue.
Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said crews responded around 7 a.m. to the 3000 block of Crestwood Drive after reports of a man down in a front yard.
The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene, McKneely said. No information was immediately available on when the shooting is believed to have occurred.
This marks the fifth homicide in the past four days within the city limits of Baton Rouge, a spike in gun violence that has left detectives scrambling to solve several cases at the same time. Police have said they don't believe the recent shootings are related.
