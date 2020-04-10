One person has been pronounced dead after a fatal shooting that was reported early Friday morning in Scotlandville, according to police.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said crews responded around 4:45 a.m. to the 1600 block of Rosenwald Road, which is a residential street off Scotland Avenue.
No additional details were immediately available.
This follows a homicide earlier this week on the same street, less than half a mile away. Joshua Andrews, 21, was shot to death in a parking lot on Rosenwald Road late Tuesday night.
Police arrested Frank Harris, 18, in that case, saying detectives believe the victim and suspect were arguing in the moments before the shooting occurred.
Officials haven't said whether they believe the two recent homicides are connected.