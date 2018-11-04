Two Georgia men arrested this weekend are accused of selling counterfeit tickets to the LSU game outside Tiger Stadium on Saturday evening.
Jordan Goodlett, 22, of Atlanta, sold someone four tickets for $1,100; officials with the LSU ticket office determined the tickets were inauthentic, according to Goodlett's arrest report.
Detectives with the LSU Police Department then made contact with Goodlett and discovered he still had 16 other counterfeit tickets, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He was taken into custody.
Detectives later found Goodlett was also in possession of drugs, including marijuana and prescription pills. Police said he admitted to selling the counterfeit tickets.
David Fleming, 33, of Jonesboro, Georgia, is accused of selling two counterfeit tickets for $400, according to his arrest report. The purchaser informed LSU police after learning the tickets were fake.
Officers then tried to stop Fleming, who ran away. Police said he was stopped when an officer discharged his Taser and later admitted to selling the tickets.
Both suspects were booked into Parish Prison.
Goodlett was booked on one count each of theft and marijuana possession, two counts of possession of schedule II drugs, and 20 counts of illegal use of a counterfeit trademark.
Fleming was booked on one count each of theft and resisting an officer and two counts of illegal use of a counterfeit trademark.