One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening at a Scotlandville gas station, authorities said.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said crews responded to the 10800 block of Scotland Avenue, which is near the intersection with Blount Road. The shooting was reported not long after 8:30 p.m.
Coppola said one person was injured in the shooting. The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately available.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said one person was transported to the hospital from the scene.