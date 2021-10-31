lspstock.adv_HS_003

Louisiana State Police vehicles parked at headquarters, Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A child was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Saturday night on LA Hwy. 946 south of Prescott Road, Louisiana State Police say. 

Investigators say 18-year-old Derick Jones was driving north around 10 p.m. with two passengers in a 2006 Honda Pilot when the vehicle left the road for an unknown reason. The car went into a nearby canal.

Julian Jones, 11, was taken to a hospital and died of his injuries, troopers said. Derick Jones was not injured in the crash. The third passenger was taken to a hospital for their injuries. It is unclear if any of the passengers wore seatbelts at the time of the crash. 

Authorities took a toxicology sample from Derick as a part of the investigation. 

