A Baton Rouge woman died after she ran a stop sign and crashed into a school bus Wednesday morning, causing the bus to overturn and leaving eight students and the bus driver injured, police and school officials said.
Cindy Anderson, 50, died at the scene, authorities said.
The school bus was headed to Baton Rouge Magnet High School when it was struck on Florida Boulevard around 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, school district officials said. According to police, Anderson failed to stop at a sign on Fernwood Drive, causing the crash.
Ten students were on the school bus at the time of the crash, and eight were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the school bus was also taken to the hospital for treatment.
No other information about the crash was immediately available and BRPD said the investigation is ongoing.