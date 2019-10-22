A second man has been arrested in the death of a teenager who was gunned down outside a Prescott Road convenience store in early October.
Reginald Jones, 19, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. outside Tak's Food Mart, which is at the intersection of Prescott and West Brookstown Drive. Jarico Selmon, 18, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Tyrone Butler Jr., 33, was booked into jail the day after the shooting on one count each of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.