A three-car accident on Old Hammond Highway on Saturday afternoon resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man and the injuries of six other people, including two young children.

Baton Rouge Police said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. when a 34-year-old man driving a 2000 Lincoln Town Car in the inside eastbound travel lane in the 10400 block of Old Hammond Highway crossed the center turning lane and proceeded into the westbound travel lanes of the highway.

BRPD: One dead in Old Hammond Highway in car accident Baton Rouge police responded to a fatal crash on Old Hammond Highway Saturday afternoon.

The Lincoln then struck head-on a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Corey Sanderford, 25, of Baton Rouge.

Sanderford died at the scene and a 23-year-old man riding in the car with him was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

The driver of the Lincoln was taken to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries along with his passengers, a 2-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl, who investigators said suffered serious injuries.

Police said investigators believe the two children were not restrained by any safety features at the time of the crash and impairment is a possible factor for the accident.

A third vehicle, a 2013 Nissan Altima that was also driving in the westbound lane of Old Hammond Highway, subsequently struck Sanderford's Nissan from behind after the initial crash.

The driver of that vehicle, a 21-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 45-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries, police said.