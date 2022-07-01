A Napoleonville man has been in connection with a state investigation of child pornography distribution, Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies said Friday.
Deputies and state and federal agents picked up Tal Lee Gaudet, 32, after the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations probe into allegations he was sharing pornography involving children younger than 13, Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement Friday.
Gaudet, 3951 La. 1, Napoleonville, was booked Wednesday into Assumption Parish Detention Center on eight counts of child pornography and has been held without bail, deputies added.