VACHERIE — An Edgard woman died Wednesday after turning in to the path of a truck, State Police said.
About 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Toneka Terry, 51, was traveling south on La. 3213 in a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer when she stopped at a stop sign at La. 3127. For reasons still under investigation, Terry failed to yield and began turning left in front of a westbound 2013 Caterpillar dump truck, driven by Charles Dewitt, of Westwego, said Troop C spokesman Jesse LaGrange.
Terry received fatal injuries in the crash and was declared dead at the scene by the St. James Parish Coroner's Office, LaGrange said. An 11-year-old girl in the front passenger seat received moderate injuries and was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans.
Impairment is unknown on the part of Terry, and a toxicology report is pending, State Police said. Dewitt, the driver of the truck, provided a breath sample, which showed no alcohol present. Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts, LaGrange said.