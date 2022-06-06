Baton Rouge officials say a person was killed Monday on Oswego Street near its intersection with Plank Road, a scene about five blocks from where a homicide occurred Sunday.
Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said Monday that the coroner had been summoned to the scene.
Sunday's fatal shooting occurred near the intersection of Winnebago Street and Plank Road, about five blocks from the Oswego Street killing. Baton Rouge Police said there was no immediate sign that the killings were connected.
"Crime Scene" tape blocked Oswego Street at Plank Road. Nearby are several empty buildings. A large crowd of people had gathered, and several police units were present.
A separate non-fatal shooting occurred Sunday on Geronimo Street, about five blocks from Monday's Oswego Street shooting and seven blocks from the Winnebago Street scene.
Staff writer James Finn contributed to this report.