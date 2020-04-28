One of the Baton Rouge police officers who was shot Sunday is making "remarkable progress," family members said Tuesday.

Cpl. Derrick Maglone, a 7-year veteran of BRPD, was critically injured in a shooting on Sunday while trying to locate a potential homicide suspect on Conrad Drive. Although Maglone was rushed to the hospital for treatment following the attack, the officer who accompanied him, Lt. Glenn Hutto Jr., died from his injuries at the scene, according to a police report.

The officers were shot while police were responding to tips about a homicide suspect, Ronnie Kato, in the city's Howell Park neighborhood. Kato barricaded himself in a house after the shooting and then was taken into custody after a standoff with police that lasted several hours Sunday afternoon, police said.

+3 Baton Rouge police identify officer killed, second officer injured Baton Rouge Police officials released the names of the two officers involved in a shooting that left one dead and one critically injured Sunda…

Maglone's older sister, Tania Langlois, said her brother is making “remarkable process” given his critical condition upon entering the hospital Sunday. She said there was some concern early on about his ability to walk and swallow, but by Tuesday he was swallowing on his own and was able to walk to the restroom.

Maglone, a Slaughter native, has "always been about protecting the community," according to his older sister, Tania Langlois. Their father was East Feliciana sheriff for 12 years, which pushed the children to consider careers in public service. Langlois became a nurse, while her younger bother joined the police force.

Langlois and her uncle, former Louisiana State Police Superintendent Michael Edmonson, provided an emotional update on Maglone's medical condition in front of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Langlois said Maglone can communicate, though he seems to be tired and sometimes does not respond. It is unclear if her brother is aware of Hutto's death, as his memory of Sunday remains spotty.

“I think he’s listening the whole time,” she said.

Langlois described her brother as close to his family, scheduling weekly cooking meetups with his father and attending Sunday dinner at his mother’s house regularly. He loves his horse, Loco, and has spent time serving with mounted patrol.

+29 Photos: Honoring fallen BRPD Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto, Jr. with procession Procession for Baton Rouge Police Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto, Jr., as his casket and body are carried from the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Off…

“He is a big softy, a teddy bear,” she said. “He is one of the most kind-hearted people I know."

Langlois also expressed gratefulness and condolences on behalf of the Maglone family in the death of Hutto.

"We're upset over everything — we're so heartbroken over Sarge's outcome," she said. "We pray for his family."

She added that her brother always spoke highly of the lieutenant, who was posthumously promoted from sergeant.

Referring to the Baton Rouge Police department, Langlois said she has seen the dedication of officers on the force — the same commitment and honor reflected in her brother's actions.

"They do it because they love it, not because it's easy," she said.

Right now, Maglone's family is taking his progress "one day at a time."

"He's so tough," Langlois said. "He's fighting."