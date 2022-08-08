A man whose 2-year-old son died over the weekend at a budget motel plagued by a drumbeat of crime and safety incidents is accused of letting the toddler tumble down a flight of stairs, beating him with a belt and leaving him alone in a hotel room after he'd become unresponsive, police documents say.
Anderson King, 25, was arrested on a count of second-degree cruelty to juveniles after his son, Kyland King, suffered fatal injuries at an Oyo Hotel on Gwenadele Ave. late Saturday, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola. Coppola said police responded to a local hospital on Sunday night, where the boy had died of his injuries.
An autopsy performed Monday by East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Beau Clark found that Kyland died by homicide from multiple blunt force injuries.
The boy's death is the second this year at the sprawling motel complex near Airline Highway, which along with some other local budget motels became a hotbed of crime and drug use in recent years amid a pattern of inaction by city officials to rein in the businesses.
And it comes amid a dramatic escalation in juvenile homicides in the region compared to last year. Data from Clark's office shows that trend is especially pronounced among youths aged zero to five — homicide victims in that bracket quadrupled, from three at this point last year to 12 so far in 2022.
An affidavit for Anderson King's arrest says Kyland was unresponsive when his father brought him to a hospital Sunday. Staff were not able to revive the toddler, the document says. Later, Anderson King admitted to investigators that he began whipping Kyland with a leather belt Saturday evening, eventually striking him 10 to 15 times, the document says. When Kyland became unresponsive, Anderson King told police he left the little boy in the hotel room. Instead of calling 911, he went to get the child's mother from work, documents say.
The elder King also told investigators that his son had fallen down a flight of stairs two or three days prior to the beating. He admitted that he had not sought medical care for the toddler in that period, even though Kyland had "not acted the same since the injury," documents say.
The boy's death was the third high-profile case of child neglect reported in East Baton Rouge city-parish in the past week.
On Tuesday, a mother was arrested for negligent homicide after her 2-year-old son perished from a fentanyl overdose — the third time in just a few months that the child had overdosed on the potent opioid while in his mother's care, according to investigators' records. A few days later, deputies booked a Zachary man for rape and sexual abuse he allegedly inflicted on several foster and adoptive children in his custody.
Kyland King's death marks the latest in a series of high-profile crimes at the Gwenadele Oyo, a compound near a handful of other budget motels that populate the Airline Highway-I-12 interchange. Shootings, robberies and at least one killing have recently mired the property in controversy.
It is one of a dozen-or-so low-cost motels that emerged in the past two years as epicenters for Baton Rouge's opioid crisis. Ten of the 11 deadliest places in the parish for overdoses in that period were budget motels, an Advocate investigation found; the 11th is a hospital.
Crime, too, runs rampant at the properties. Documents obtained through public records requests show hundreds of calls-for-service to police and Emergency Medical Services personnel from many of the same motels in the past two years.
The records suggest that the problems proliferated despite an ordinance passed by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council in 2018 that sought to make it easier for officials to penalize and shut down perennial offender motels. The new law focused mostly on human trafficking and prostitution; but it also gave officials leeway to crack down on other kinds of crime.
Since its passage, the ordinance has gone almost entirely unenforced, officials have said.
Raj Patel, the owner of the OYO on Gwenadele Ave., did not immediately return a request for comment Monday on Kyland King's death.