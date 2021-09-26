After two days spent searching for a missing toddler, Baton Rouge police said Sunday afternoon the little girl is presumed dead after detectives interviewed her stepfather and later arrested him for allegedly disposing of her body.
Phillip Gardner, 30, was booked into jail on counts of unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice, police said in a press release.
In an earlier statement to police, Gardner said he was at home sleeping when the child disappeared, then woke up and noticed the door unlocked and the toddler nowhere to be found.
"The story done changed," Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Sunday after the arrest.
McKneely said detectives have not yet implicated anyone in the death itself. The next step is determining how the child died.
Nevaeh Allen, 2, was last seen Friday afternoon after her stepfather put her down for a nap in their Belaire neighborhood home, authorities said when they announced her disappearance. When her siblings returned from school a few hours later, police said the apartment door was open and Nevaeh was gone.
First the Louisiana State Police and later the FBI got involved with the search.
The search continues for her remains in Louisiana and a neighboring state, police said Sunday. Officials believe Gardner may have left Louisiana and then returned. He was brought in for questioning by Baton Rouge police Saturday night, officials said.
After the interview, detectives had enough evidence to arrest him for his alleged involvement in the disappearance, but not enough for a murder charge. The obstruction of justice charge likely refers to Gardner not cooperating in the investigation.
Officials said the investigation remains very active.
Family members had waited in agony, hoping for the best after discovering Neveah was missing.
They described a toxic relationship between her mother, Lanaya Cardwell, and Gardner, saying the relationship was marked by violence, sometimes involving the child.
Grandmother Jessica Billiot referenced an incident where Gardner allegedly hit a pregnant Cardwell, causing a neighbor to call the police. However, Billiot said her daughter and Gardner refused to answer the door when officers arrived so no report was ever filed.
Just weeks ago, Billiot said she witnessed Gardner "have a fit at" Nevaeh for spilling a slime toy on the carpet. Gardner began to yell at the girl, forcing her to hold a vacuum as he attempted to make her clean up the mess, the grandmother said.
When Cardwell questioned what he was doing, Billiot said Gardner slung the vacuum into the wall.
"Nevaeh starts crying," Billiot said. "To me, there were some things going on there that I did not like."
The girl’s biological father, Marcus Allen, said he last saw his daughter Wednesday before he dropped her off at her mother’s apartment to spend the rest of the week with Cardwell and Gardner. He was supposed to pick her up again Sunday.
He described Nevaeh as “the perfect two-year-old” who loved animals and spending time at the park, adding that she knew better than to talk to strangers.
He said found it hard to believe Gardner’s story about what happened to his daughter that day.
"He's the last family person to see her," Allen said. “It honestly makes no sense.”