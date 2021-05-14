Denham Springs police are searching for a man accused of shooting someone to death in a motel parking lot.
Officers responded to a call early Friday about a shooting victim in the parking lot of the Carom Inn, 2311 Home Depot Drive, DHPD said in a press release.
Police identified the suspect as Evan Cloninger, 30, who fled before officers arrived, and the victim as 36-year-old Mark Melancon.
Authorities say the two got into a fight with several other people before Cloninger shot at least two rounds into Melancon's back and ran off.
Denham Springs police plan to arrest Cloninger on charges of second-degree murder. The investigation is ongoing.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call DSPD detectives at (225) 665-5106 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.