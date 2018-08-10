A Zachary man beat his 8-year-old son with a belt after the boy misbehaved in church, according to an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrest report for the man.
Chad Stevens, 46, of Blackwater Road, Zachary, was arrested Thursday on cruelty to juveniles. Investigators said Stevens beat his son over the weekend, leaving bruises up and down his legs, according to the report.
Stevens admitted to the beating when interviewed by investigators, according to the report. Investigators asked him if he "may have went over board spanking the victim" and Stevens said yes. Stevens also said he was stressed out from work.