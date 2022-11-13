A man died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday night when a speeding driver plowed into cars sitting at a red light on U.S. 61 near Zachary, State Police said.
The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, as two southbound vehicles were stopped at a red light at the intersection of U.S. 61 and La. 64 in East Baton Rouge Parish, State Police said in a statement.
A preliminary investigation by State Police found that David Weller, of Denham Springs, was driving a 2008 Toyota Prius south on U.S. 61 at a high rate of speed as he approached the vehicles waiting at the intersection.
For reasons still being investigated, Weller crashed into the 2013 Nissan Maxima driven by John Anthony Danté Daniels, 23, of Wakefield, who was stopped at the red light, pushing Daniels' car into a Toyota Tundra in front of him.
Despite being properly restrained, Daniels died at the scene, State Police said.
Weller, who was also properly restrained, was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. It was unclear if the driver of the Tundra was restrained, but he received minor injuries, State Police said.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from all drivers and will be submitted for analysis.