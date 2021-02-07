Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Edwin Carcamo, 32, 3484 Cedarcrest Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, no driver's license and no vehicle registration.
- Tyja Dixon, 27, 2605 Daughtery Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, not using child restraint, no driver's license, no car insurance and no vehicle registration.
- Carlos Martinez-Saavedra , 64, 54198 A La. 995, White Castle, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.