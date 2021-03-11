Three Baton Rouge police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing following an internal investigation launched last fall after LSU football player Koy Moore posted on social media alleging the cops had harassed and "violated" him during an encounter in an apartment complex parking garage near campus.

Now an attorney for the officers is calling for Moore to be held accountable for bringing "false allegations" against the cops.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul cleared the officers following a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday, but he then refused to disclose any information about the case, including the outcome of the hearing, which is public record. Instead of releasing the information, Paul through a spokesman directed The Advocate to file a public records request, which will likely take weeks or months to fill.

However, law enforcement sources told the newspaper that one of the officers was completely cleared and the other two were issued letters of caution, a minor form of reprimand that is not considered formal discipline, for using profanity during the encounter. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose information about the case.

After several media reports about the officers being cleared, the mayor issued a statement Thursday afternoon promising that the police department will release more information soon, including bodycam footage.

Baton Rouge attorney Kyle Kershaw, who represented the officers during their disciplinary hearing Wednesday, also later confirmed the outcome of the internal investigation. He said the officers were "happy that Chief Paul was able to view the video evidence presented and dismiss the false allegations of Mr. Moore."

"We are hopeful that LSU will hold Mr. Moore accountable for violating the Student Code of Conduct, which resulted in damage to these officers," Kershaw said in a statement Wednesday night. He said the code includes a clause about making reckless false statements.

LSU did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning. An attorney for Moore also did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Paul offered no explanation for refusing to release public information about the case on Wednesday. His silence came in stark contrast to an initial reaction from him and Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, who assured Moore they were thoroughly investigating the incident soon after he posted on social media back in November.

"We take these allegations seriously and will await the findings of the investigation," Broome said at the time. "We will get to the bottom of this situation and keep the lines of communication open with the community."

In her statement released Thursday afternoon, Broome suggested the lack of discipline handed down to the three officers is not the whole story. She pushed back on the comments from their lawyer.

"We should not be so quick to disregard the experiences of our citizens and their interactions with law enforcement, nor should we be inflexible in our views of these incidents," Broome said, pledging to be "intentional in our efforts to address public concerns" including potential policy changes.

The incident drew national media attention based on how Moore described the way he was treated. His Twitter post was shared widely online.

Even LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron posted a response saying he was "aware of the serious statements" and pledging "to listen, learn and come together to combat social injustice and racism if we are to create a safer and more equitable society for all people."

Moore alleged that he was approached by policemen who pulled guns on him, assuming he had a gun and drugs and shouted "Where's your gun?" He said his phone was taken away while he tried to take video of what was happening and that the incident ended when he told the officers he was an LSU football player.

Baton Rouge police have not released bodycam footage of the incident, which was reviewed by the chief and others during the discipline process. The department has also offered no explanation for continuing to withhold the video now that the internal investigation is complete.

According to a police report, the officers were responding to complaints from an apartment security guard who reported a loud party atop the parking garage of the Ion apartment complex on Chimes Street, where Moore was living. The guard said there were about 200 people blasting music.

When officers responded to the complex, they encountered Moore in the parking garage, though an attorney for Moore has said he was not involved in the party. His longtime friend, Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden, was visiting that weekend, and the two were on the way to grab something to eat after a long night of playing video games, according to the attorney.

The officers involved in the incident were initially placed on administrative leave but returned to regular duty several weeks ago.

The department is expected to release records and bodycam footage sometime in the future.